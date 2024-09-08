WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is facing criminal charges after police say she brandished a rifle during a dispute at a family-friendly event in Wakefield on Saturday.

Families who witnessed the incident said they went from enjoying a tune or two to facing what appeared to be a gun.

“I was just like, you could have hurt someone,” said the witness, who said what started as a woman speeding through the neighborhood ended with the driver pointing a weapon out the window at the crowd.

“I’m standing right there in the street and she had what appeared to be a shotgun. I don’t know anything about guns but just pulled like this as she was driving by as you see in the video and it just freaked us all out,” they said.

Another witness said, “Whether it was a real gun or not, it doesn’t matter when you threaten us with a weapon or non-weapon, the behavior was disturbing enough.”

After an investigation, police say they arrested a 42-year-old Wakefield woman on an assault with a dangerous weapon charge. She’s expected to be arraigned Monday.

