Woman facing charges after disturbing video shows her locking emaciated dog in trunk of car

(CNN/WHDH) — A Florida woman is facing animal abuse charges after she was caught on video locking an emaciated dog in the trunk of her car.

Police arrested Sara Perry on Thursday after cameras outside an animal shelter caught her abusing the dog, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Workers say Perry came in to surrender the dog but when they told her the shelter was full, she allegedly asked if they would euthanize the pet.

The shelter’s director told police that Perry became angry after learning animals aren’t simply put down because they are unwanted.

The video showed Perry yanking the dog and slamming it into her trunk.

A quick-thinking shelter employee took a picture of Perry’s license plate and then called 911.

Investigators reviewed the video and discovered Perry also took the dog out of the trunk when she arrived at the shelter.

Animal services recovered the animal, which is being treated at a county pet care center.

Police say the dog is emaciated and in poor health.

(Copyright (c) 2019 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)