MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman is facing charges after Manchester, New Hampshire police say she gave birth to a baby in the woods early Monday morning and then waited nearly an hour to direct police to the child’s location.

Officers responded to a reported of a woman who had given birth to a baby in the woods in the area of the West Side Arena around 12:40 a.m. They searched the area where the mother of the baby had directed them but were unable to locate the child, according to the Manchester Police Department.

After nearly an hour, the mother revealed the true location of the baby and led officers to the area. There, officers found the baby naked in the cold and had them transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The baby is expected to survive.

“It’s frustrating, it’s maddening when you see another person, especially a child, suffering and in danger,” said Manchester Fire District Chief Jon Starr.

The mother, 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley, was arrested on an unrelated warrant out of Concord District Court on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child and was charges with reckless conduct in connection with this incident.

