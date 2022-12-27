MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman is facing charges after police in Manchester, New Hampshire, say she gave birth to a baby in the woods early Monday morning and then waited nearly an hour to direct police to the child’s location.

Officers originally responded to a report of a woman who had given birth in the woods in the area of the West Side Arena around 12:40 a.m. Following the initial directions of the mother, crews searched the area where the mother directed them but were unable to locate the child, according to the Manchester Police Department.

As time went on, the mother, 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley, eventually revealed the true location of the baby and led officers to the area.

“She led them on what some would call a wild goose chase,” said Hillsboro County Assistant District Attorney Carl Olson.

Officers were able to find the 4.5 lb infant boy in a tent, naked in the cold, and had him transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and incubation, where he is expected to survive.

“It’s frustrating, it’s maddening when you see another person, especially a child, suffering and in danger,” said Manchester Fire District Chief Jon Starr.

Eckersley was arrested on an unrelated warrant out of Concord District Court on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child and was charges with reckless conduct in connection with this incident.

Court documents showed that, according to police detectives, she and her boyfriend allegedly hatched a plan after calling for help, agreeing to “tell the police that the incident occurred at the soccer fields so that the police would not find and take their tents.” First responders also reported that Eckersley told them she did not know she was pregnant at the time, though some officials expressed doubt regarding the claim.

In court on Tuesday, Eckersley’s defense attorney said the hour-long search was not caused by any kind of purposeful misdirection.

“When they encountered her, she was in pain, disoriented, and they noticed that she had lost a significant amount of blood,” said defense attorney Jordan Strand. “This is a woman who just suffered the trauma of a premature birth.”

Court documents detailed how when Eckersley eventually led emergency crews to the newborn, who was naked and on the ground of her tent, Eckersley “allegedly played music from her phone and sang along.”

When investigators asked how she could have left the infant in that state, documents indicated she said “what do they tell you when a plane goes down? Save yourself first.”

First responders said no one should have been in this situation.

“We have laws that allow for children to be dropped off at churches and fire stations and police stations, no questions asked,” Starr said. “The concern is for the welfare of the child.”

7NEWS confirmed that Eckersley is the daughter of former Red Sox pitcher and broadcaster Dennis Eckersley. Prosecutors said that detectives spoke to Alexandra Eckersley’s mother, who had welcomed her home in the past if she received drug treatment.

“They were concerned for her safety and the safest place for her right now is to be incarcerated,” Olson said.

Meanwhile, Eckersley’s defense attorney argued in court that she did the right thing in the situation.

“Ms. Eckersley is the one who called 911 – she was in distress, she needed help and she called for help,” Strand told a judge Tuesday afternoon.

A judge later ruled Eckersley could be released on $3,000 cash bail. The mother had also been taken to a hospital following the incident and reportedly listened in via phone during Tuesday’s proceedings.

