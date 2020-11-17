Woman facing charges after illegal alligator seized from NH home

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman is facing criminal charges after police officers found an illegal alligator in her Claremont home, officials said.

New Hampshire conservation officers responding to reports of illegal wildlife obtained a search warrant for a Claremont home and found an alligator and an opossum, officials said.

The resident at the home was charged with illegal possession of wildlife. The alligator and opossum were turned over to licensed facilities capable of caring for the animals.

