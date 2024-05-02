LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is facing charges after a man was found dead in a home in Leominster Wednesday night, the Worcester County District Attorney’s office announced.

The DA’s office said police were first called to a residence on Main Street near 10:30 p.m.

Officers found the man inside. A woman was also at the scene and was taken into custody, according to the DA’s office.

The DA’s office said the woman “is facing charges in connection with the death” but did not detail specific charges.

“Due to the domestic nature of this incident, no names will be released at this time,” the DA’s office said.

The woman is expected to be arraigned in Leominster District Court at some point Thursday.

The DA’s office said an investigation was ongoing involving Leominster Police and Massachusetts State Police as of Thursday morning.

