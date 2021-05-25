WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - A woman is facing charges after police say she abandoned dozens of cats in a two-bedroom apartment in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

Sixty-three cats were found fending for themselves in the apartment on Dulude Avenue after the tenant moved out, Capt. John Picard told WJAR.

Six of the cats were reportedly pregnant, bringing the total number of animals to 71 after they gave birth.

It took seven hours to remove all the cats, which are now at local shelters looking for forever homes, Picard said.

Jane Marie Feliz, 58, has been charged with animal cruelty, Picard added.

Anyone looking for information about adopting one of the cats is asked to call Woonsocket police at 401-769-4444.

