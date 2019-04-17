Woman facing charges in connection to fatal shooting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A 32-year-old Florida woman is facing charges in connection with a shooting in downtown Burlington, Vermont, that left one man dead and another in critical condition.

Police say they believe the shooting was over a drug debt.

Thirty-two-year-old Lesine Woodson, of Orlando, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges that include aiding in the commission of second-degree murder.

Police say Woodson drove a number of people to the scene of the shooting.

She’s being held without bail. An attorney could not be reached for comment.

Police identified the man who was killed Tuesday as 23-year-old Benzell Hampton.

Thirty-six-year-old James Felix, also of Florida, is being treated at the University of Vermont Medical Center and is expected to survive.

Both men were shot multiple times.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)