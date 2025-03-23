NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is facing criminal charges in connection with a stabbing in Newburyport early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing around 1:45 a.m. found a 46-year-old man suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to Newburyport Marshal Matthew Simons.

After an investigation, a 34-year-old woman was arrested at the scene without incident. She is being held on $100,00 cash bail and is expected to be arraigned Monday in Newburyport District Court.

Her name has not been released.

In a statement, Simons said, “I’m grateful for the quick response and actions of all the first responders involved in this call.”

