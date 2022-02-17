(WHDH) — Police arrested a Florida woman Saturday after she allegedly gave her 14-year-old son meth.

Cheryl Ann Asiq, 38, gave the teen meth on three separate occasions between Thursday and Saturday, according to a Pasco County Sherrif’s Office affidavit obtained by WFLA.

Asiq would allegedly hold the foil containing the meth and heat it for the boy to inhale the vapors with a straw.

Another family member had called 911 on Saturday afternoon after speaking with the teen and realizing he was hallucinating, the sheriff’s office said.

First responders transported the teen to a hospital for treatment.

Asiq called her son while he was being treated and told him to lie about where he got the drugs; however, authorities had heard her admit that the meth belonged to her, the sheriff’s office added.

She allegedly told investigators that her son got the drugs while she was showering but later said that she gave him the drugs in hopes it would help him relax.

Asiq is facing three counts of aggravated child abuse and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)