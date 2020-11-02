MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman is facing a domestic violence charge after police say she threw a shoehorn at a family member’s face in Merrimack, New Hampshire on Friday.

Officers responding to a report of an altercation around 8:15 p.m. learned that Lee Ann Mignon, 61, assaulted a family member by throwing a shoehorn and striking them in the face, according to Merrimack police.

She was arrested and released on personal recognizance pending her arraignment on Dec. 7 in Merrimack 9th Circuit Court on a domestic violence — simple assault charge.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)