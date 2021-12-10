(WHDH) — A 60-year-old woman was arrested earlier this week after police say she sped off during an attempted traffic stop and led officers on a wild chase that ended on a golf course.

Jodi Ann Harvey, of Vero Beach, Florida, is facing charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence, two felony counts of criminal mischief, aggravated flee/elude, and aggravated assault on an officer/fire fighter/EMT, according to the Indian County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers on patrol in the area of Waterford Lakes in Vero Beach on Wednesday afternoon attempted to pull Harvey over but she refused to stop, prompting a pursuit, the sheriff’s office said.

Indian River County Sheriff’s Office

At one point during the pursuit, Harvey allegedly drove through the Grand Harbor golf course gate and onto the course, where officers later executed a PIT maneuver and boxed her in.

There were no reported injuries but two police cruisers sustained damage during the chase.

Harvey is being held behind bars without bail.

An investigation remains ongoing.

