Woman facing DUI charge after SUV found in water off Wareham beach

A vehicle in the water off Wareham. Courtesy Wareham Department of Natural Resources.

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wareham woman is facing a drunken driving charge after her vehicle was found in the water off a local beach last week, police said.

Officers responding to a report of an SUV in the water off Little Harbor Beach about 6:30 a.m. Friday found the vehicle unoccupied about 50 yards out into the water, according to police. The driver, Laren Heyward, 23, was later found at her home.

As a result of their investigation, Heyward will be summonsed to Wareham District Court on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, Wareham police announced in a statement Monday.

