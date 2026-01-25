PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A Hampton, New Hampshire woman has been arrested and is facing multiple charges after traveling the wrong way and crashing on Interstate 95.

At 1:25 a.m. on Saturday, New Hampshire state police dispatch started receiving 911 calls reporting a wrong-way driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes on I-95 in Portsmouth, according to state police.

State troopers responded to the area and located the vehicle, a black 2023 BMW 3 Series, crashed into a concrete barrier in the right breakdown lane of I-95 northbound.

The driver was identified as Jenna Jerrett, 40. She was arrested and charged with felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor charges of aggravated driving under the influence of liquor, and violation-level charges of reckless operation.

Jerrett was held on preventive detention at the Rockingham County Jail pending an arraignment scheduled in Portsmouth District Court on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026.

