HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman is facing a driving while intoxicated charge after a rollover crash in Hudson, New Hampshire early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 321 Derry St. around 1 a.m. found a vehicle that had gone off the road and hit a culvert, causing it to roll over several times.

The driver, Ingrid Sherman, 35, of Hudson, was taken to Southern Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

After an investigation, she was arrested on scene and charged with DWI. She was released on Personal Recognizance Bail and is scheduled for arraignment at the 9th Circuit District Court in Nashua on July 3.

