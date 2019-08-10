Woman facing gun charges after shooting in Boston Tuesday

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston woman is facing gun charges after police allegedly found a loaded handgun in her car Friday following a shooting incident earlier in the week.

Officers investigating a shooting that took place on Lincoln Street in Dorchester Tuesday stopped a car on Adams Street in Dorchester at 4 p.m. Friday, police said. Officers allegedly found a loaded 9mm Glock 19 handgun with an extended magazine in a bag the woman was carrying, police said.

There were no injuries reported in the shooting Tuesday and it is still under investigation.

Lisa Nguyen, 26, was charged with carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a large capacity feeding device and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number. She will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

