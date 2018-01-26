Woman facing homelessness wins $25K for life

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WHDH) — A woman who had been on the brink of becoming homeless got a lucky break at the perfect time.

Shawna Donnelly, 50, bought a $2 “Lucky for Life” lottery ticket at a 7-Eleven store on Jan. 15. It was one small luxury purchase at a time when money was tight, she told the Michigan Lottery.

“The last year has been the most difficult of my life,” she said. “I’ve been taking care of my mom full-time, and it’s hard to make ends meet. Winning this prize couldn’t have come at a better time.”

After she purchased the ticket, Donnelly said she went to sleep, but said something told her to check if she won.

“I woke up in the middle of the night and had a feeling I should check my tickets,” she said. “When I saw I matched five numbers, I must have refreshed my phone 100 times to make sure I really won!”

The grand prize meant she could collect $25,000 a year for life, or choose to take a one-time lump sum payment of $390,000. Donnelly opted for the latter, saying she plans to buy a new home and car with the winnings before saving the rest.

