A Pennsylvania woman is facing a manslaughter charge after her 3-year-old daughter was found dead in a car in Milford, Maine on Saturday evening, officials said.

Members of the Penobscot Sheriff’s Office responded to a local business and found the child dead. The vehicle was determined to belong to the child’s mother, Kelly Brown, 40, of Havertown, Pennsylvania, according to police.

Brown and her child had been subjects of an earlier issued attempt to locate and check their well-being at the request of concerned family members.

The child will be transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death. Their name has not been released.

Brown was arrested on a manslaughter charge and is expected to appear at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

