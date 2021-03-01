Woman facing manslaughter charge after allegedly running boyfriend over with car

(WHDH) — A 29-year-old woman is facing criminal charges after police say she ran her boyfriend over with a car early Sunday morning.

Brittany Carlson, 29, of Tuscarora, New York, has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, manslaughter, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated, and unsafe start in the death of 31-year-old Nicholas Tracy, according to New York State Police.

Troopers responding to County Route 85 near Pennsylvania around 1:45 a.m. found Tracy dead in the roadway, state police said.

An investigation is said to have revealed that Carlson mowed Tracy down after he got out of the car to walk.

“For an unknown reason, Tracy exited the vehicle and began to walk. At that time, Carlson entered the driver’s seat of the vehicle and drove at Tracy striking him,” state police stated in a news release.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact police at 607-962-3292.

The Steuben County District Attorney’s Office is assisting with an investigation.

