Woman facing murder charge after allegedly commanding pit bull to attack man

(WHDH) — A woman is facing a murder charge after authorities say she ordered her pit bull to attack and maul a man to death.

Melissa D. Wolke, 38, of Mount Vernon, Kentucky, has been charged in connection with the death of 55-year-old Donald W. Abner, according to Kentucky State Police.

Richmond was found dead in his yard late last week after suffering apparent dog bites to the neck and face, the Rockcastle County Coroner’s Office told WKYT-TV.

A neighbor claimed to have witnessed Wolke assaulting Richmond before commanding her dog to attack him, an arrest report obtained by the news outlet indicated.

Troopers responding to the scene were forced to shoot the dog, which was reportedly acting aggressively.

The dog was taken in to undergo testing for rabies.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)