TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 30-year-old woman is facing a drunken driving charge after police say she crashed into a Dighton police cruiser in Taunton on Monday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Winthrop and Burt streets around 9 p.m. found a Dighton Ford Expedition Police Cruiser with its airbags fully deployed and a 2014 Honda CRV with damage to the driver’s side and airbags deployed, according to Taunton Police Chief Edward J. Walsh.

Michelle Sousa, of Taunton, was arrested on charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital, where they were treated and released.

Police allege a half-empty bottle of liquor was found on the driver’s side of the car.

Sousa is slated to be arraigned in Taunton District Court.

