SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is facing a charge of operating under the influence of drugs after state police say she flipped her car onto a guardrail on a highway in Somerset on Friday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the eastbound side of Interstate 195 found the frontend of a damaged SUV resting on top of the guardrail.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was not injured the crash.

State police added that the crash is causing lengthy traffic delays near the Braga Bridge.

Troopers working a single-vehicle roll over onto guardrail, Rt 195 East, Somerset. Adult female operator under arrest for OUI-drugs. No apparent injuries. Crash caused a mile-long backup approaching the Braga Bridge. pic.twitter.com/AnvZBWYJwR — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 25, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)