ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont say a woman who fell on her unshoveled porch couldn’t get up and spent the night outside in subzero temperatures.

The Caledonian Record reports police in St. Johnsbury responded Tuesday morning to find 63-year-old Deborah Colbeth lying in the snow just outside her residence. They had received a call from another tenant in the building of a “suspicious person on a porch.”

Police said she suffered from severe hypothermia and frostbite and brought her to a hospital. She was transferred to a hospital in Boston; her condition wasn’t immediately known.

The overnight temperature in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday went down to 17 degrees below zero.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)