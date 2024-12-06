CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was shot and killed in Chelsea Friday.

Several witnesses saw the shooting, which took place outside of a hotel in a crosswalk.

The victim, a woman in her early 30s, was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she died.

The suspect, a male in his 30s, fled the scene first on foot and then in a car.

The investigation remains active and ongoing; no arrests have yet been made.

This is a developing new story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox