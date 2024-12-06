CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was shot and killed in Chelsea Friday.

Several witnesses saw the shooting, which took place outside of a hotel in a crosswalk.

The victim, a woman in her early 30s, was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she died.

The suspect, a male in his 30s, fled the scene first on foot and then in a car.

The investigation remains active and ongoing; no arrests have yet been made.

This is a developing new story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

