Woman fatally stabbed, husband found dead in Connecticut

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (AP) — State police on Wednesday identified a couple in their 60s who died in a murder-suicide at their Willimantic home.

Luz Figueroa, 68, was fatally stabbed and Edgardo Figueroa, 67, was found dead in the basement Tuesday afternoon, state police said. Edgardo Figueroa’s cause of death was not released.

Willimantic police responded to the Gem Drive house for a reported stabbing. Luz Figueroa was found suffering from a stab wound. Police determined Edgardo Figueroa might still be in the house and established a perimeter.

After several unsuccessful attempts to communicate with the husband, police deployed a robot with a video camera and discovered he was dead.

State police did not release details about a motive. Troopers noted in a statement that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and referred people to the website of the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Willimantic police said they had not responded to the couple’s home before.

State police have taken the lead in the investigation at the request of Windham State’s Attorney Anne Mahoney.

