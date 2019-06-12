PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a woman fatally stabbed another woman in a dispute over a parking spot in Philadelphia.

The attack happened about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the two women were arguing over the parking space when one stabbed the other twice in the chest. The 27-year-old victim died a short time later, but her name has not been released.

The alleged assailant fled the scene on foot but was captured a few blocks away. Her name hasn’t been released, and it wasn’t clear Wednesday what charges she was facing.

Authorities say the stabbing remains under investigation.

