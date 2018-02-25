Woman fatally stabbed with hunting knife at Winchester Public Library

WINCHESTER, Mass. (AP/WHDH) — Police say a man approached a woman from behind at a public library near Boston and stabbed her repeatedly with a hunting knife, killing her and injuring an elderly man who came to her aid.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan says the 22-year-old woman was seated at one of Winchester Public Library’s reading rooms Saturday morning when 23-year-old Jeffrey Yao stabbed her with a 10-inch knife.

Police say there is no motive determined yet.

Ryan said the woman headed toward the door and a number of people came to her aid, including a 77-year-old man who was also stabbed. Ryan said the man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The 22-year-old victim was home from college for the weekend, according to friends, and was studying at the library.

Yao and the victim both went to Winchester High school, but there is still no word on a motive at this time.

Yao is charged with murder and will appear in court Monday. A phone number for him could not be found.

Flowers and teddy bear just dropped off at Winchester Public Library @7News #7News pic.twitter.com/UFYafkr1lq — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) February 25, 2018

The Winchester Public Library will remain closed for several days. They released a statement that said in part, “Our thoughts are with the young woman’s family and those who were injured and deeply traumatized.”

The Staff and Board of Trustees are deeply saddened by the tragic event which occurred this morning at the Library. Our thoughts are with the young woman's family and those who were injured and deeply traumatized. 1/2 — Winchester Library (@winpublib) February 25, 2018

The Staff and Board of Trustees are deeply saddened by the tragic event which occurred this morning at the Library. Our thoughts are with the young woman's family and those who were injured and deeply traumatized. 1/2 — Winchester Library (@winpublib) February 25, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)