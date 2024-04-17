WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A 51-year-old woman died after she was struck by a car on Route 195 in Westport.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, the victim reportedly ran out into the roadway just before being hit.

At around 10:05 p.m., police and emergency crews responded to the 15.8 mile marker of the eastbound side of the highway, where they found Sherry M. Henderson, of New Bedford, dead on the scene.

In a statement, police said Henderson was hit by a 2010 Ford Fusion driven a 21-year-old.

Investigators determined that Henderson had been a passenger in a car driven by her boyfriend on Route 195 East when the two got into an argument and pulled to the side of the road. Henderson got out of the car and witnesses said she suddenly ran out into the roadway, causing one car to swerve to avoid her before the Ford Fusion hit her, police said.

The 21-year-old driver, who had a 20-year-old passenger in the car, immediately pulled over and called 911, police said. Troopers said she showed no signs of impairment.

Henderson’s boyfriend drove away before first responders arrived, but called New Bedford police “a short time later” while state troopers were on scene, to report that Henderson had been struck, police said. Police then conducted an interview of her boyfriend.

Police are investigating the crash and an autopsy will be conducted by the Office of the Chief of the Medical Examiner.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)