NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck early Thursday, just over the Massachusetts border in Nashua, N.H., police said.

At around 3:01 a.m., troopers and Nashua police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck on the southbound side of the F.E. Everett Turnpike, near mile marker .4, according to the New Hampshire State Police.

Police found a woman dead after being hit by a Chevrolet Silverado, authorities said in a statement. The driver stopped in the breakdown lane and remained on scene, according to police.

The southbound lanes of the turnpike were closed for hours while investigators were on scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Trooper Brian Knell at 603-223-8490 or Brian.D.Knell@dos.nh.gov.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)