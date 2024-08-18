FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 62-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle in Fall River on Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash in the area of 278 President Ave. around 9 p.m. found Donalda Ferreira, of Fall River, suffering from fatal injuries, police said.

The driver that struck her, a 42-year-old Fall River woman, remained on scene and was not arrested.

The investigation into the fatal incident, which will include an accident reconstruction, is active and ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)