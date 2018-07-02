PERTH, Australia (WHDH) — A vacation adventure took a painful turn for an Australian tourist after she got dragged into the water by a shark.

Video captured the terrifying moments when a tawny nurse shark bit Melissa Brunning’s finger as she was trying to feed it.

Brunning’s finger remained attached and she is expected to be OK.

She is reminding people that it is safer and less painful to admire the sharks from inside a boat.

