Woman fights off attempted truck thief in Washington state

BREMERTON, Wash. (WHDH) — A woman in Washington state fought off a man who allegedly tried to steal her pickup truck with her toddler inside.

The woman was getting ready to leave her home on Thursday when she noticed a man running down the street to get inside her truck. The woman’s 2-year-old son was asleep inside.

The woman tried to pull the man out but he allegedly slapped her. He then allegedly threatened to kill her and her son as he tried to drive away but crashed into a retaining wall with the woman clinging to the side.

Police said the man ran off and nearby bike officers chased him as he tried to steal another vehicle. He was arrested when police said he took off and ran into a home a few blocks away. He told police he was high on drugs.

