BOSTON (AP) — A woman who previously withdrew her sexual harassment complaint against a former top Boston official has returned with a lawsuit.

Hilani Morales filed the lawsuit March 12 against the city and former health and human services chief Felix G. Arroyo.

Morales previously worked for Arroyo. She claims in her lawsuit she was manipulated into a sexual relationship with him in 2016 and harassed at work.

Morales says the city demoted her and moved her to another department when she reported Arroyo. She is seeking an undisclosed amount in damages.

Arroyo was fired from his job Aug. 24. Arroyo’s attorney says his client is confident he will be vindicated.

City officials said they are reviewing the lawsuit.

