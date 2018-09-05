MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WHDH) — A Wisconsin woman got quite the scare when a seven-foot-long boa constrictor slithered into her living room.

Advanced Wildlife Control Co-owner Paul Winkelmann received a call from the distraught woman after the reptile was found wrapped around a stool.

“I got him inside the bucket, put the cover on and walked out,” he recalled. “The whole thing did not take me more than a minute.”

Winkelmann says it doesn’t belong to the person who lives there but he expects that it will end up being someone’s pet that got loose.

“It had to be,” he said, “how else would it have gotten there, really?”

Winkelmann said he plans to either find the snake’s owner or find it a good home.

