A California woman came home to find an intruder inside her home armed with a sword and a knife.

The man claimed it was his place before closing the door on her.

A SWAT team went into a four-hour standoff with the suspect. They sent in a robot to check out the area before using a gas to force him out.

The man eventually walked out in just a towel. Police say he was taking a shower before the arrest.

