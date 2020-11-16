SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WHDH) - A woman in Smithfield, Rhode Island made a dangerous discovery when she found a live grenade in her front yard on Sunday morning.

Bomb squad members responding to the reported grenade at 27 Green Ave. determined the device was active, according to Smithfield Deputy Fire Chief Steve Quattrini.

They then secured the grenade and brought it down to their facility to detonate it.

Quattrini says this isn’t the first time there’s been a call about a grenade in the town.

“Devices like that are found in basements and whatnot,” he said. “We usually get the phone call; the family member passes away, the family finds it, and we then have it removed by the bomb squad.”

The Smithfield neighborhood was closed for about an hour as crews worked to secure the grenade.

