Woman finds pearl in steamed clam at NH restaurant

A woman got a shiny surprise when she went out to her favorite seafood restaurant in New Hampshire on Sunday.

Joya Dennehy was having a Father’s Day dinner with her husband and children at Newick’s Lobster House in Dover, New Hampshire, when she heard an odd sound.

“I just heard something on the front of my tooth and there was this perfect pearl embedded just below the neck of the steamed clam,” Dennehy said. “I felt guilty, it’s my husband’s day … and here I am getting a special gift.”

Steve Newick, the restaurant’s owner, said pearls in oysters are one thing but a pearl in a clam is rare.

“It’s a pleasant surprise,” Newick said. “In these hard times, to have something fun and different happen is a really nice thing for everybody.”

Dennehy said she will use the pearl to create a necklace.

