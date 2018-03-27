Woman flown to Boston hospital after being struck by car in Taunton

TAUNTON (WHDH) - A woman was flown Tuesday morning to a Boston hospital after she was struck by a car in Taunton.

Police say a 2011 Kia SUV, driven by Justin Severino, was travelling east on Industrial Park Road around 7:30 a.m. when it struck Michelle Rebelo, who was walking east toward Bay Street.

Rebelo was struck by the passenger’s side of the SUV, according to a preliminary investigation.

Rebelo was taken to Morton Hospital and then taken via medical helicopter to a hospital in Boston. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The incident is under investigation. It’s not clear if charges will be filed.

