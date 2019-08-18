Woman flown to Boston hospital after boat accident in Wareham, police say

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State environmental police are investigating a boat accident off the coast of Wareham that sent a 73-year-old woman to the hospital Sunday, officials said.

Environmental police responding to reports of a boat accident found a 73-year-old woman from New York with injuries that required her to be medflighted to a Boston hospital, officials said.

Wareham police, Wareham firefighters and the Wareham Department of Natural Resources assisted at the scene. Environmental police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)