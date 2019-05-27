Woman flown to hospital, suspect in custody after stabbing in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was flown to a hospital following a stabbing in Framingham Monday morning.

Officers responding to the area of Union Street around 7 a.m. found a female victim who was subsequently transported to a hospital, police said.

A suspect, whose name has not been released, has been taken into custody.

No additional details were immediately available.

