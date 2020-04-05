Woman flying solo to Boston gets VIP treatment from flight crew

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman flying solo on a flight to Boston from Washington, D.C. was given the star treatment by the flight crew.

Sheryl Pardo was on her way to visit her dying mother in Massachusetts and was nervous to be flying during the coronavirus pandemic.

Luckily, Pardo was the only one on the flight, so the crew upgraded her to first-class and gave her a shout out on the intercom.

Pardo was able to share stories of her mother, who died of Dementia hours after her visit.

She also took a selfie with the crew while maintaining social distancing.

