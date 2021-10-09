WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say a charging hoverboard was to blame for an early morning blaze that forced a woman to throw her infant out a first-floor window in order to to escape their Wareham home.

Crews received a call around 1 a.m. from a woman saying she and her infant were trapped inside their Rose Point Avenue home after growing flames blocked the door.

“She says ‘I can’t get out, I have an infant,’” said Fire Captain Courtney DeBlois. “And [the dispatcher] coached her, ‘Ma’am you gotta get out a window’ … so she threw a couple pillows outside, threw the infant out on the ground, she got out, went to a neighbor’s house.”

While dispatchers guided the mom and her child out of the home, firefighters raced to the scene to find a hoverboard had exploded while charging. The flames were spreading with oxygen tanks nearby.

Firefighters put out the blaze before it spread to the tanks and no one was injured in the blaze.

