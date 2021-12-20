MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman has been pronounced dead after a fire tore through a recreational camper in Manchester, New Hampshire late Sunday night, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported recreational camper fire in front of 45 High St. around 10:21 p.m. found the vehicle well-involved, according to a joint statement issued by New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Manchester Fire Chief Andre Parent and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg.

After extinguishing the blaze, the woman was found dead inside the camper. Her name has not been released.

The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office, Manchester Fire Department and Manchester Police Department are investigating the incident.

An autopsy will be conducted on Monday at Concord Hospital.

