ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police say a woman was found dead in her Allston apartment Monday night and a male suspect is in custody.

Officials say a man was inside the building when police arrived but escaped through a window. The building in on Glenville Avenue.

Police say during a chase, they used a stun gun on the suspect.

The man was eventually arrested nearby after allegedly trying to steal a car.

Police have yet to say how the woman died or if she has any connection to the suspect.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

