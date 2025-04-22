ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police say a woman was found dead in Allston Monday night and a suspect is in custody.

Officers say they entered a building on Glenville Avenue and the suspect was arrested nearby.

Police are currently investigating how the woman died. Details at this time are limited.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

