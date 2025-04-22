ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police say a woman was found dead in Allston Monday night and a suspect is in custody.

Officers say they entered a building on Glenville Avenue and the suspect was arrested nearby.

Police are currently investigating how the woman died. Details at this time are limited.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox