Woman found dead with dogs succumbed to heat in home

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A death certificate says a Vermont woman found dead in her home along with two dogs succumbed to “high environmental temperature.”

The body of 57-year-old Mary Couture was found inside of her Milton mobile home Wednesday, the fifth-straight day of temperatures 93 degrees or above in northwest Vermont. There is no word what killed the two dogs.

Couture was found dead when family members checked on her. Her death certificate says there were a number of other factors that contributed to her death.

Vermont Health Department spokesman Ben Truman tells the Burlington Free Press three people died in Vermont due to exposure to heat. Truman had no information on the two other deaths because the death certificates have not yet been completed.

