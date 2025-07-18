PAXTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A wild encounter for a woman in Paxton this week.

Monique Sheary says she was enjoying her morning coffee when a bear walked up to her front porch!

Sheary captured a video of the furry visitor as it ate from her hummingbird feeder.

Sheary says it is not the first time a bear visited her home.

“I’d say once or twice a year they come on my front porch and pay us a little visit,” Sheary said. “I wasn’t too shocked since it’s happened before, but it’s kinda fun, just as long as I’m not outside when we see him!”

Sheary says the bear stayed on her porch for about five minutes before scurrying off.

