SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn woman was sentenced to probation and community service after pleading guilty to driving her car toward a group of Black women and children in a Swampscott parking lot and yelling racial insults at them last year, officials said.

In July 2020, Rhonda Wozniak, 61, drove her Ford Escape and three Black women and their five children as they were walking through the Cookie Monstah parking lot in Swampscott, nearly hitting them. When one of the women asked her to slow down, Wozniak, who is white, shouted racial slurs at them and told them to go back where they came from, according to court documents.

Wozniak pleaded guilty to eight counts of civil rights violation and eight counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in Lynn District Court Tuesday. Prosecutors recommended probation for one year and 100 hours of community service while the defense requested that the case be continued without a finding for six months, and a judge sentenced Wozniak to nine months of probation and 40 hours of community service.

