Woman gets probation for heatstroke death of 2 dogs

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman charged with animal cruelty after her two dogs died inside a hot car has been sentenced to a year of probation.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that 50-year-old Marla Manjardo’s case was continued for a year, meaning the charges could be dismissed if she complies with all conditions of her probation.

She admitted to sufficient facts, acknowledging at a hearing earlier this month that she would likely be convicted at trial.

The Great Barrington woman was arrested in July after she brought one of the dead dogs to a veterinarian. Police say she left the dogs in her car for as long as 11 hours while she slept on a day when temperatures climbed to 87 degrees.

