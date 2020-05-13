Woman gives birth, then walks nearly 100 miles through India with her newborn baby

(CNN) — A pregnant woman traveling through India by foot interrupted her journey to give birth and then kept walking for another 160 kilometers (99 miles) with her newborn baby.

The woman, whose identity is unknown by CNN, was walking with her husband and their four other children from the city of Nashik, in Maharashtra, to the town of Satna in the adjoining state of Madhya Pradesh.

Somewhere along the trip, the woman stopped and gave birth to a baby girl. A few days later, she was stopped by Kavita Kanesh, an official at a checkpoint in Madhya Pradesh.

“She just rested for about one and a half to two hours after she delivered. The family had no money, no means of transport, no one was giving them a lift,” Kanesh told CNN.

Kanesh said the baby was born on May 5, four days before they reached the checkpoint.

The family had left Nashik because they had no place to live and the country’s coronavirus lockdown had left them without any means to earn money, according to Kanesh.

Kanesh told CNN she arranged for the woman to be taken to a quarantine facility and receive medical treatment.

Thousands of migrant workers have attempted to leave Indian cities and return to their migrant villages since the country’s coronavirus restrictions came into effect.

Due to widespread closures of public transport, some have been forced to make the journeys on foot.

India has so far recorded more than 78,000 coronavirus cases and 2,551 deaths, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University.

